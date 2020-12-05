20-year-old Owings Mills Man killed in parking lot of Columbia mall, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of The Mall in Columbia, Howard County police said early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting Friday around 10:23 p.m. and found Anthony Patterson, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, was killed in front of the Main Event entertainment venue. Witnesses confirmed hearing multiple gunshots at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
Detectives believe the gunman fled the scene.
No additional information was made available in the shooting. A reward is being offered for $5,000 for information on the case.