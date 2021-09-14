xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

63-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing, lighting individual on fire in Pikesville

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 14, 2021 7:00 PM

A 63-year-old man was charged after allegedly stabbing and lighting someone on fire in Pikesville on Friday, police said.

Baltimore County Police said William Preston is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.

Advertisement

Police said that on Friday a passerby called police after noticing someone’s clothes smoldering.

Officers then responded to the 4000 block of Old Court Road and found someone dead near a bus stop. Police said officers later determined the victim had been stabbed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Preston was found “not far from the scene,” police said.

Authorities did not identify the victim or provide more details about Preston’s alleged involvement.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement