14-year-old girl found shot, unresponsive in West Baltimore

On Saturday night at around 8 p.m., Baltimore City Police responded to a call for a report of a shooting at the 600 block of Linnard Street. Upon arrival, police found a 14-year-old girl had been shot and was unresponsive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police also said that due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

This story will be updated.