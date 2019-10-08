xml:space="preserve">
ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 16 de julio del 2019 muestra a Lee Elbaz entrando a una corte federal para la selección del jurado de su juicio en Greenbelt, Maryland. (AP Foto/José Luis Magaña, Archivo)
ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 16 de julio del 2019 muestra a Lee Elbaz entrando a una corte federal para la selección del jurado de su juicio en Greenbelt, Maryland. (AP Foto/José Luis Magaña, Archivo) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

A federal judge in Maryland has refused to free an Israeli woman on bail while she awaits sentencing for orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors across the globe out of tens of millions of dollars.

[See Also] Israeli woman convicted in Maryland in $145 million scheme to defraud investors »

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang ruled Tuesday that Lee Elbaz hasn't shown there are release conditions that will "reasonably assure" her appearance at a December sentencing hearing.

Advertisement

In August, Elbaz was taken into custody after a jury convicted her of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

[More] Juror dismissed from fraud trial against Israeli woman after days of deliberations in Maryland »

Elbaz was CEO of an Israeli company that operated in the sale and marketing of financial instruments known as "binary options."

A prosecutor said Elbaz trained employees to lie to investors and rigged the odds against them making money.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement