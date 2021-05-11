xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel County Police responding to shooting Monday night in Laurel

By
Baltimore Sun
May 10, 2021 11:09 PM

Anne Arundel County Police are responding to a shooting in Laurel on Monday night, the department said in a tweet.

The police department said just before 10:20 p.m. that officers were in the 200 block of Federalsburg South.

The police presence around 11 p.m. spanned a few blocks starting at the intersections of Federalsburg South and Crumpton South.

The scene is said to be “active” and there is no threat to the community, the department said.

Maryland Del. Sandy Bartlett, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County, lives across the street from the house where the shooting took place, she said.

Bartlett, whose front yard was taped off as a part of the crime scene, said she heard banging and her daughter heard an argument.

“A young person” was carried out of the house, she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

