A Prince George’s County judge on Friday sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing in Laurel that happened nearly 15 years ago.
The 2005 killing of 20-year-old Brian Moses had gone unsolved for more than a decade when police in 2016 reopened the case and arrested Michael Duvall, who is now 61, of Washington, D.C.
Moses was found semiconscious in a car that had crashed near Laurel City Hall on Sept. 15, 2005, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. He died that Oct. 9 at Prince George’s Hospital.
Authorities say new information from a witness helped push the case forward in 2016. This past October, a jury convicted Duvall of second-degree murder.
In a statement, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy thanked county prosecutors and Laurel police, as well as Moses’ mother, Shirley Bell, who she said "turned her pain into action by creating the Laurel City Crime Solvers to assist other families who are facing similar circumstances.”
Prosecutors said Duvall killed Moses for selling him fake drugs.