Federal judge postpones criminal trial for Roy McGrath, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former top adviser

A federal judge on Thursday postponed the criminal trial for Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff four days before it was scheduled to begin.

Roy McGrath, who briefly served as Hogan’s top adviser before resigning after a report in The Baltimore Sun detailed his outsize severance payment from the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service, asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.

McGrath also wants the opportunity to review the evidence in his case personally, his defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, said in court Thursday, but because he lives in Florida, he cannot look at discovery documents in the case while out of state, per an agreement with the prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman did not immediately set a new trial date, but said she would do so in the near future once all the parties were able to look at their calendars. Previously, prosecutors and Murtha said the trial would likely last about three weeks.

In court papers, prosecutors had asked Boardman to delay the trial only one week, but Murtha said that would not be enough time for him to review everything and be prepared — noting that he is the only defense lawyer on the case compared with the government’s team of three prosecutors.

Boardman asked prosecutors why they were so late in turning over documents in the case, noting that the government has been investigating the case for over a year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce McDonald told Boardman that they had disclosed the evidence as they had received it, noting that some of it was not made available to the governor until late September. Prosecutors argued in court papers that many of the documents are duplicative, and only about 5% of them constitute new material.

Regardless of the volume, Boardman said, the late disclosure hampered McGrath’s ability to investigate the evidence against him and to mount as good a defense to the charges as possible.

“Hopefully we’re not in this position again,” Boardman said.

Prosecutors have accused McGrath of illegally engineering a $233,647 severance payment — a year’s salary — from the Maryland Environmental Service when he left the organization to be Hogan’s chief of staff, of fabricating a memo from Hogan’s office that showed the governor’s approval of the payment and of collecting excessive expenses while in office. McGrath has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The supposedly false memorandum approving McGrath’s severance is dated May 18, 2020, the same day he interviewed to be Hogan’s chief of staff.

At first, Hogan was prepared to stand by his former top adviser, with The Sun reporting that the governor had texted in November 2021: “I know you did nothing wrong. I know it is unfair. I will stand with you.”

After prosecutors revealed the fabricated memo in June, Hogan’s office pivoted, with officials saying McGrath had fabricated it.