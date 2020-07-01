Appeals court reinstates $38 million verdict to family of Korryn Gaines, killed by Baltimore County police in 2016

A Baltimore County judge was wrong to overturn a jury verdict awarding $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines, the 23-year-old Randallstown woman who was shot and killed by county police in 2016, a state appeals court has ruled.
In an opinion late Wednesday, judges found the lower court abused its discretion in throwing out the jury’s decision to award her family the money.
Jurors had found the first shot fired by Cpl. Royce Ruby at Gaines — killing her and injuring her then-5-year-old son, Kodi — was not reasonable and therefore violated their civil rights under state and federal statutes. Ken Ravenell, an attorney for her family, says the ruling reinstates the $38 million verdict.
“This is obviously huge for Kodi and the rest of the Gaines family,” Ravenell said Wednesday. “The court found that the trial judge violated the law in taking that verdict away. They can now expect that they can collect a significant award in the near future.”
The decision by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals does, however, leave open possibility that county attorneys try and appeal to the state’s highest court. They could also seek a new civil trial, or argue for the lower court to reduce the verdict.
For now, the judgment stands.
The case drew attention from across the country, and the jury’s award was one of the largest ever against a Baltimore-area police force. The money will bring much needed financial support for Gaines’ young son and he continues to recover from his trauma, Ravenell said.
“This gives them the hope that in the very near future a young Kodi will get the psychological care that he needs so desperately,” he said.
A spokesman for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said their attorneys are currently reviewing the opinion.
This article will be updated.