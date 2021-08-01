Police: Maryland woman says she killed 92-year-old roommate

KENSINGTON — A 26-year-old Maryland woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police said she told investigators that she killed her 92-year-old roommate then called 911 to report her death.
When Montgomery County police officers arrived at a home in Kensington for a death investigation on Wednesday morning, Julia Birch told them she killed her roommate, Nancy Anne Frankel, police said in a news release. Officers found Frankel in the home and evidence found in the home supported Birch’s statement and she was taken into custody, police said.
During an interview, Birch admitted killing Frankel and then calling 911 to report her death, police said.
Birch is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Birch.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Montgomery County District Court, according to online court records.