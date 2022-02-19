Jury trials set to resume across Maryland in March

Jury trials and other court operations are set to resume March 7 after being postponed for months due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the state judiciary said.
Joseph M. Getty, chief judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, said the decision was based upon the fact that COVID-19 cases have decreased across the state.
“Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors,” the judge said in a Friday statement. “Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”
Wearing masks will be voluntary, along with other health measures like entrance screening, will not be required, the judiciary said, but local health mandates may impact that. For example, Baltimore City still remains under a mask mandate.
Trials were first postponed in December after a sharp rise in COVID cases due to the omicron variant.