34-year-old Parkville man to face charges he robbed four Jewish teens in Baltimore County

A 34-year-old Parkville man was arrested in Baltimore City on unrelated charges after Baltimore County Police said he assaulted and robbed four Jewish teens outside a Towson mall last week.
Seneca Rice, 34, from the 1800 block of Wycliffe Rd., was arrested in Baltimore City for first and second-degree assault in a July 9 incident, according to online court records.
County police said the charges are unrelated and that he will be charged in county court for the Towson incident, including four counts of robbery, second-degree assault and various theft charges. A detainer has been issued until the city concludes its investigation, police said.
Rice is being held without bail and no attorney was listed for him in online court records.
Maryland court records show that in early February Rice was charged with theft between $100- 1,500. His criminal record, dating back to 2005 according to Maryland Judiciary CaseSearch, is spotted with various drug, assault and theft charges.
Four teens were leaving Towson Town Center last Thursday when they told police that one of them was yanked by his shirt by Rice who demanded their shopping bags and belongings.
The teens saw a knife in Rice’s waistband, police said, and handed over their shopping bags, three cell phones, wallet and a mouth retainer. Police said the teens felt targeted for their religious beliefs as Rive called them “dirty Jews” and stole one of the victim’s blue cotton kippah, traditionally worn by Jewish males, police said.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and identified Rice as suspect, police said, and shared the information with city police who said he was already in custody.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Taylor DeVille contributed to this article.