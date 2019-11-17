A single-family home in the 3500 block of Hampshire Glen Ct. in Jacksonville was destroyed in a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning, the Baltimore County Fire Department reported.
The first alarm came in at 6:11 a.m. Sunday morning, according to fire department spokesman Marcus Johnson. One firefighter suffered a minor injury while at the scene, officials said on Twitter. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
By 8:45 a.m., although there were still “a couple of hot spots" and water was still being pumped, the fire was largely under control. The home was a total loss, he said.
Because there were no hydrants available in the rural area, tanker trucks from Baltimore County and nearby Harford County had to be brought in, Marcus said. Some embers made it to the roof of a nearby McDonald’s, he said, but caused minimal damage. The McDonald’s remained open, he said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Marcus said.