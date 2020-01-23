A spokesman with the Baltimore Police Department will be leaving his post in the next few weeks, the department announced in a news release.
Commissioner Michael Harrison wrote that Matt Jablow, who is the department’s liaison to the media as its chief of public information, has resigned. He wrote that Jablow’s last day “will be in the next couple of weeks.”
Jablow was the department’s chief spokesman from 2003 to 2007 before leaving for a job on the television show “America’s Most Wanted” and, later, to start a video production company, Frodo Productions. Yes, named after a Hobbit.
He returned to the department in 2018 as its chief of strategic communications, making $146,000 a year.
“I would like to thank Chief Jablow for his service and dedication to the police department over the last two years,” Harrison said. “Matt has been an asset to the agency and has played a crucial role in my administration since I arrived in Baltimore.”
When Jablow leaves, Lindsey Eldridge will assume the role of acting director of public affairs and community outreach. She has been the community outreach coordinator since August.
The department wrote that she has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Morgan State University and a master’s of public administration from the University of Baltimore.