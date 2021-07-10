Motorcylist dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver on I-95, police say

A man died early Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-95, Maryland State Police said.
David Hartman, 37, of Baltimore, was driving a motorcycle when he was rear-ended by the suspected drunk driver, state police said in a release. Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene
The 23-year-old Hanover man driving the car that struck the motorcycle was taken into custody after he pulled his car over to the shoulder some distance from the crash, police said.
“Investigators have determined that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash,” police said in the release. “Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.”
The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m. while the motorcycle and cars were driving south on I-95 near the intersection with I-895 in Elkridge.
Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect was driving a gray Dodge Charger that rear-ended a Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said.
The gray Dodge “continued to drive at a high rate of speed,” the release said, striking an orange Ford driven by a 47-year-old Hyattsville woman. Neither she nor her 16-year-old passenger were injured, according to the news release.
The gray Dodge continued traveling southbound for another three-quarters of a mile before the driver pulled onto the right shoulder and stopped the car, the release said.
In the aftermath of the accident, three of the four lanes of southbound I-95 were blocked off and an observer reported that traffic was backed up for miles.
This article may be updated.