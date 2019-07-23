Two inmates die at a Maryland correctional facility, officials say

Two inmates died within an hour and half of each other Monday at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, Maryland, officials said in a news release.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said no foul play is suspected but that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death after autopsies.
Around 6:10 p.m., a 51-year old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Eastern Shore prison. Staff “immediately” began life-saving efforts while Fire and Rescue staff were called, the department said. The man was then transported to Peninsula General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Just before 7:30 p.m., a 43-year old man was also found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff said they followed the same procedure: begin life-saving efforts and call for Fire and Rescue.
The man was transported to the same hospital where he was also pronounced dead.
The department will not identify the men until family has been notified of their death.