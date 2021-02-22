xml:space="preserve">
42-year-old inmate found dead of apparent suicide at Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Associated Press
Feb 22, 2021 12:59 AM

ROCKVILLE — Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at a Maryland prison.

Police and rescue personnel were called to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials said correctional staff who were making security rounds found 42-year-old Anthony Bernard Clair unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the facility.

Clair’s body was taken the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

Online court records show that Clair, who has a long criminal history, was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of burglary and violating a protective order.

Records also show that a separate warrant was issued for him two days later for violating probation. Blair was sentenced to 82 days times served and released on probation last month after pleading guilty to possession of drugs with intent to distribute and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

