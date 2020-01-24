State homicide investigators are investigating the death of a 36-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Police.
Christopher Dorsey of Frederick was found unresponsive in his cell by guards, who immediately started performing CPR, according to Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. When paramedics arrived at the prison, they pronounced Dorsey dead, he said. Dorsey was alone in his cell when he was found, Vernarelli said.
Dorsey, whose last residence was in Frederick, was sentenced in 2018 to 30 years in prison on multiple drug charges that involved cocaine.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore has not completed an autopsy, and the cause of death has not been established, according to the Maryland State Police.