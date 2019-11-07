The chairman of the production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution after police accused him of attempting to buy sexual favors from a massage therapist in Montgomery County.
Seth Hurwitz, 61, of Bethesda, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Thursday, court records show, and was sentenced to a fully suspended one-year prison sentence and fined $500.
Hurwitz is the chairman of I.M.P., the production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, as well as the owner of the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in Washington.
In August, Montgomery County police said a massage therapist told investigators that Hurwitz made a series of inappropriate sexual comments while at a parlor and tried to get the therapist to come to his home.
Billboard reported later that month that Hurwitz would step down temporarily and Chief Operating Officer Donna Westmoreland would lead I.M.P. in his absence.
In a note to employees shared by Hurwitz’s spokeswoman, Audrey Schaefer, Hurwitz apologized “for any distress” the case may have caused and said he pleaded guilty to avoid going to trial.
“Rather than present my side of this story in a court, with all that unwanted drama, I am going to do what’s best for my family and employees and put this behind us,” Hurwitz wrote. “There are simply times when, regardless of the facts or the law, it is much better to plead or settle and move on. This is one of those times.”
Initially, Hurwitz asked employees to not “pass judgement” until the case resolved itself, with his lawyer saying “the facts will come out in due course.”
In his latest note to staff, he wrote that he used his time away from the company and the incident was “a great opportunity to step back and take a look at who I really am.”
“Believe it or not, I truly believe that this will end up being a positive if painful lesson and make me a better person,” he wrote.