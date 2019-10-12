Howard County Police have arrested two more people in a fatal shooting in Columbia’s Harper’s Choice Village in March.
Ryan Lee Sonifrank, 35, of Laurel and Curtis Shelton Buckner, 16, of Columbia have been charged with first- and second-degree murder of Ronald Carolina Jr. on March 28, police announced Saturday.
According to police, Carolina, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside Kahler Hall in the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row that evening. He was pronounced dead at nearby Howard County General Hospital.
Police are still investigating the shooting, but have said they believe it was related to drugs.
Sonifrank and Buckner also have been charged with first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. Buckner is charged as an adult.
Court records indicate that Sonifrank was arrested on a warrant on Saturday, while Buckner was arrested on a warrant on Monday. Neither man had an attorney listed in court records.
Police earlier charged Daniel Keantay Owens, 24, of Columbia and Antonio Donte Bardney, 18, of Columbia in connection with the homicide.
All four are being held at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.