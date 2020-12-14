Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center employee charged with setting five fires inside hospital

Baltimore County police arrested a woman who was an employee at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center after five fires were set at the hospital over the weekend, police said on Monday.
Emani Doretha Coclough, 23, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of second-degree malicious burning. Coclough was working at the time of the incidences, police said.
On Saturday, Baltimore County firefighters responded to the hospital for a trash bin fire in a “soiled” utility room on the building’s third floor. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, Baltimore County police began to investigate, authorities said.
Then again on Sunday, police and the fire department responded to the hospital for two more fires that occurred on the building’s fourth a fifth floors. Staff at the hospital soon discovered two other fires that were set that day for a total of five, police said.
“Detectives noticed that all of the fires were set in the same manner and were done intentionally,” according to a news release. “Through a series of interviews, evidence collection and investigative techniques, it was determined that an employee was responsible for setting all of the fires.”
Coclough is being held on a no bail status and will have a bail review on Monday, police said. An attorney representing Coclough wasn’t listed among the charges in online court filings.