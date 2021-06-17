Baltimore police charge man with murder, say he also carjacked a vehicle to elude officers

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after Baltimore Police said he carjacked a vehicle and then attempted to push his way into an open apartment to elude officers Wednesday night.
Police said they arrested Devante Stewart after a pursuit, and charged him with killing Lee Johnson, 43, who was fatally shot in the Jonestown neighborhood, east of downtown, Wednesday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Southeast District police officer heard gunfire in the 1000 block of Granby Street, where Johnson was found.
Police said officers saw a Stewart leaving the scene, and while attempting to flee, Stewart carjacked a vehicle, police said. Stewart crashed it in the nearby 400 block of Asquith Street, and then pushed his way into an apartment in the block, as a resident was leaving, police said.
Stewart, and a second suspect, a 36-year-old, man were taken into custody at the scene.
Police did not provide information on the second suspect Thursday.