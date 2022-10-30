Man dies from multiple stab wounds in Baltimore on Saturday night

Baltimore County and City police respond to a shooting outside the Southwest District station on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz)

On Saturday evening, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road in the Liberty Square neighborhood for a report of a cutting.

Upon arrival, they observed a 62-year-old male inside a dwelling with apparent stab wounds.

Medics responded to the scene and performed CPR. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.