Howard County man pleads guilty to lying after threatening U.S. congressman from Maryland

A Howard County man pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to federal agents about threatening messages he sent to a U.S. House representative from Maryland, according to Maryland’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 35, of West Friendship, faces up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.
The congressman has not been identified but federal prosecutors said Mathur threatened to kill the official and blow up their office should the politician “mess with my vote.”
Mathur called the representative’s office in December, prosecutors said, and left a threatening voicemail. He also sent a separate message through the congressman’s website and used the name and address of a former classmate, prosecutors said.
Federal prosecutors said according to his plea agreement, while being interviewed by special agents of the United States Capitol Police, Mathur denied that he submitted the message with the individual’s name. During the same interview he admitted to placing the phone call.