Man dies in fatal hit-and-run in Columbia, police say

A man skateboarding on the travel portion of a roadway in Columbia was fatally struck last night, according to investigators.

A passerby found the victim, Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, in the median of Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Howard County police are still searching for the vehicle involved in the collision. Officials have not yet confirmed the time of the incident or the make and model of the vehicle that may have struck him.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.