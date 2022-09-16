Highspeed police chase from Southeast Baltimore ends in Baltimore County Friday afternoon, police say

A suspect sits on a guardrail following a police chase that ended on I-83 in Baltimore County. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

An armed suspect call late Friday morning in Baltimore turned into a highspeed police chase that ended in Baltimore County, according to police.

Baltimore City Police responded about 11:55 a.m. in the Southeast District in reference to an “armed person,” said Detective Niki Fennoy.

The situation turned into a highspeed police pursuit.

Police activity shuts down I-83 in Baltimore County following a police chase that started in the city. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Police chased a blue Nissan Sentra from the city to Baltimore County. The highspeed pursuit ended just north of Seminary Avenue on northbound Interstate 83 near Timonium.

At least two male suspects were in handcuffs on the southbound lanes, while the Nissan Sentra was blocking traffic on the northbound lanes.

A Baltimore County Police officer “was involved in a crash during this incident,” said department spokesperson Trae Corbin.

A suspect is detained following a police chase that ended on I-83 in Baltimore County. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The officer has since been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.

This story will be updated.

Photographer Jerry Jackson contributed to reporting.