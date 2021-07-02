Former medical technician who infected 46 patients, including seven in Maryland, with hepatitis C is denied release

In December, Kwiatkowski filed a motion asking to be released to home confinement because his medical problems, including hepatitis C and Crohn’s disease, put him at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and for severe illness due to his immunocompromised state. At the time, 15% of the inmates at his Florida federal prison complex had been infected, but by the time a judge heard his case Thursday, there were no infections, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley.