Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was charged Wednesday with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy in an alleged corruption scheme involving a series of self-published children’s books.
Two of Pugh’s associates, her longtime aid Gary Brown Jr. and Roslyn Wedington, the director of a non-profit championed by Pugh, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
Pugh’s charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 175 years in prison.
