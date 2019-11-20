xml:space="preserve">
Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was charged Wednesday with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy in an alleged corruption scheme involving a series of self-published children’s books.

Two of Pugh’s associates, her longtime aid Gary Brown Jr. and Roslyn Wedington, the director of a non-profit championed by Pugh, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.

Pugh’s charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 175 years in prison.

Catherine Pugh Indictment

Gary Brown Jr. Plea Agreement

Roslyn Wedington Plea Agreement

