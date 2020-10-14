Hate bias incident reports were up in Maryland last year, but the number of verified incidents dropped

From 2018 to 2019, hate bias incidents reported to the police increased from 375 to 385, following a sharp increase in incidents the previous year, when reports spiked from 295 to 398 in 2017. Bias reports have been rising over the last 10 years, according to the state’s findings. Maryland experienced an average of 356 hate bias incidents each year from 2016 to 2018, and an average of 386 incidents each year from 2017-2019.