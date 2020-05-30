Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings on same Edgewood block

Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating two separate shootings on the 600 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood.
About 4:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at a Royal Farms on the 600 block of Edgewood Road. There, they found two 19-year-olds, one with a probable gunshot wound in the upper arm and the other with a stab wound in the lower body, inside a vehicle.
Deputies provided first aid until medics arrived, and both victims were transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. The stabbing victim has been released, while the apparent shooting victim was transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, though there appears to be no threat to the community. The department did not offer any further details. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-836-5442.
Saturday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to another shooting on the 600 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood about 12:26 p.m. An unidentified male victim was killed in what officers initially believe is a separate incident from Friday’s shooting and stabbing, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
The department will release more information on Saturday’s shooting as it becomes available.