Harford Sheriff’s Office IDs deputies who fatally shot man, maintain attorney general has ‘unfettered access’ to evidence

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the deputies who fatally shot a man in a Forest Hill shopping center Saturday, while maintaining that state officials tasked with reviewing deaths at the hands of police officers have “unfettered access” to the evidence.

Sgt. Bradford Sives and Cpl. Christopher Maddox, both 15-year veterans of the agency, shot and killed 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies got calls about Fauver, who was “reportedly suicidal” and believed to be wielding a long gun, around 3 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies encountered Fauver behind a CVS store and fired at him around 4 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and died there.

The announcement comes as tensions mount between Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler and the office of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over the handling of the investigation into Sives’ and Maddox’s use of deadly force. Under a state law passed last year, the attorney general’s office is tasked with investigating such incidents.

The two offices sparred over the weekend about access to crime scene evidence as well as body and dashboard camera footage of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said in a series of tweets Monday that its investigators are working “in conjunction” with the attorney general’s Independent Investigative Unit. The state investigators have reviewed all footage related to the shooting and have “unfettered access” to evidence,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, confirmed Monday that they have yet to receive copies of the requested video, although they have been permitted to view the footage at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m sure there was a collective ‘Ugh’ when all of us got that call on Saturday,” Coombs said. “We didn’t think they would go so far.”

Responding to what it described as a deluge of citizen requests to release body camera footage of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said it would do so once its investigators conduct a “full review” of the “many hours” of video and that it would show the clips to the public “at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office said the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether to release copies of the footage to the attorney general, one of the key points of conflict between the agencies Sunday.

The attorney general’s office typically releases body-camera footage within 14 days of the police-involved fatality, and it’s unclear if the sheriff’s office’s stance will impact that policy.

Cristie Hopkins, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said their decision about releasing the footage to the public “does not impact the decision being made about providing a copy of the footage” state investigators.

In the tweets, the sheriff’s office urged residents to be patient as the investigation plays out.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred to thoroughly investigate the shooting and the events leading up to the moment deputies discharged their firearms,” a sheriff’s office tweet read.

Sives is assigned to the agency’s Police Operations Bureau and assigned to the Northern District, which is based in Jarrettsville; Maddox works in the Criminal Investigation Division of the Investigative Services Bureau, the sheriff’s office said. Both remain on administrative administrative leave while the investigation into the police-involved shooting continues.

