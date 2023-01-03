Harford pedestrian killed crossing Pulaski Highway, says Maryland State Police

A 62-year-old Harford County man was struck by a car and killed Sunday evening at Joppa Road and Pulaski Highway in Joppatowne, Maryland State Police said.

The man, Joseph Myers of Joppa, was struck by a car driving westbound on Pulaski as he walked south across the highway at about 6:30 p.m., police said. The car had the green light, and there is no crosswalk or pedestrian signal at the intersection, police said.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital, police said, but their injuries and conditions were not available.