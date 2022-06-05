Harford County deputies investigate 3-year-old child’s death; arrest suspect

After a 3-year-old girl died Friday in Belcamp, Maryland, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigating the circumstances say a person has been arrested in connection with her death. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

After a 3-year-old girl died Friday in Belcamp, Maryland, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigating the circumstances say a person has been arrested in connection with her death.

The girl’s identity, along with the cause and manner of her death, were not released Saturday. The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

A Saturday news release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said medics and medical staff told deputies the girl had “suspicious bruising” consistent with child abuse.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to a man suspected to be involved in her death who was taken into custody, the news release said. No motive was released. The agency said the man was “known to the child.”

Advertisement

According to the release, the man was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and is awaiting an initial hearing “on charges related to the homicide.” No criminal charges for the man appeared in public court records, as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information or evidence connected to the girl’s death is asked to contact Detective S. Moro from the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154.