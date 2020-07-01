Halethorpe restaurant owner dies after being shot during a break-in last week

A Halethorpe restaurant owner died days after he was wounded by gunfire when three people broke into his restaurant, according to Baltimore County Police.
Lovo Norverto, 56, was inside his Salvadorean restaurant, 15 De Septembre, on June 23 when three people “forced their way into the rear” and shot him, police said.
When officers arrived at 3911 Hollins Ferry Road, police said, they found Norverto shot in the upper body. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he died five days later.
Police said they are still searching for suspects. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charges for the individuals.