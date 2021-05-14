Baltimore Police investigating video of man with a gun taunting officer, who stands calmly and takes no action

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a video posted to social media of a city police officer being taunted by a man with a gun inside a shop but apparently taking no action in response.
The video shows a young man inside the unidentified convenience store lift up his jacket to expose and pat what appears to be a handgun on his hip. The camera then pans toward a uniformed police officer who watches.
“‘Front of the police and all that,” a man filming can heard saying. The camera then focuses on the officer’s gun, and the man filming says, “he got his gun, we got ours.”
The officer, who appears unfazed, shakes his head and responds “you’re a clown.”
Police were made aware of the video in April “and immediately opened an internal investigation into this incident,” police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in a statement this week. ”The incident occurred in April and it is believed to have occurred in the Southern District.”
Eldridge did not provide any additional details about the investigation.
The Baltimore Sun has been unable to identify the officer or the other men in the video to seek comment.
The president of the police officers union did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The video circulated shortly after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced her office would continue to dismiss or not prosecute cases for a variety of crimes, including attempted drug distribution, prostitution, trespassing, open containers and minor traffic offenses. Her office had stopped taking these cases at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and prosecutors have dismissed 1,400 criminal cases and a similar number of warrants.
The policy does not apply to gun-related charges.
The police union and other critics have blamed the ongoing federal consent decree, and city and police department leaders for instituting policies that don’t adequately handle crime in the city. The number of killings and shootings are up from last year, when the city recorded 335 homicides, and the union has complained that the department lacks enough officers to respond to the violence.
“This is [Police Commissioner Michael] Harrison’s new crime plan since his recruitment plan has failed: just stop enforcing the law, problem solved! What could go wrong?” the union wrote on Twitter in late April.
“Patrol Division has lost 37 cops since 4/1/21,” the Tweet said.