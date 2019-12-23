The father and sister of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a prison corruption case involving contraband smuggling.
Ashley Alston, 28, and Aldon Alston, 56, of Baltimore, each pleaded guilty last week to a federal racketeering charge, prosecutors said. Ashley is the sister and Aldon is the father of Corey Alston, 29, who was incarcerated at the prison.
Prosecutors say they managed the proceeds of Corey Alston’s contraband sales. In 2017, prosecutors said, they gave banned items to prison employees in exchange for bribes.
According to their plea agreements, the contraband included Suboxone strips; Percocet; tobacco; K2, a synthetic marijuana; and MDMA, the drug known as “Molly” or ecstasy.
Attorneys for Ashley and Aldon Alston could not be reached for comment Monday.
They are scheduled to be sentenced in March and face a maximum penalty of 20 years.
The Alstons were among 20 defendants who were charged in the smuggling ring, including inmates, prison employees and others. Corey Alston pleaded guilty in September to a racketeering charge. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.