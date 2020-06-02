120 members of Maryland National Guard headed to D.C.

Members of the Maryland National Guard will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help quell violence there, a Guard official said Monday.
The Associated Press had reported that 600 to 800 Guard members from various states would be sent to the District of Columbia.
About 120 members of the Maryland National Guard will join the response to Washington, D.C., said Lt. Jennifer Alston, a public affairs officer for the Guard.
The timeline for the deployment has not yet been determined, she said.
“They’re going to fall under the D.C. National Guard’s command and control to provide security in response to civil unrest in the nation’s capital,” Alston said.
Washington, like many American cities, has been wracked by protests that turned violent — including Monday evening when law enforcement forced out peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House, just before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has put in place a 7 p.m.-through-6 a.m. curfew.
Trump stepped up the pressure on governors to crack down after a week of unrest set off by the death of George Floyd, demanding New York call in the National Guard to stop the “lowlifes and losers.”
As cities around the U.S. witnessed a seventh straight night of both peaceful demonstrations and bursts of theft, vandalism and attacks on police, the president amplified his hard-line calls of a day earlier, in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn’t do it.
More than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states to deal with the unrest.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.