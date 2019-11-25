Baltimore Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Baltimore patrol officers responded at approximately 6:09 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Greenmount Ave., which borders the neighborhoods of Greenmount West and Station North, a Baltimore police spokeswoman wrote in an email.
When the officers arrived, they located 22- and 28-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. Baltimore police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy wrote in an email Sunday night that medical personnel responded to the location and transported both victims to hospitals. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, Fennoy wrote.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Earlier Sunday, at approximately 7:41 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle St. for a report of a shooting, the department said in a Facebook post. Officers located a 36 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Sunday’s shootings come two days after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Friday night in East Baltimore, police said. The victim, who investigators believe was shot in the 700 block of E. 20th St. near Green Mount Cemetery, arrived at an area hospital at about 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the hospital, where the girl was listed in stable condition.
Earlier this month, the city surpassed 300 homicides for the year, the fifth year in a row that milestone was reached.