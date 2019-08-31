3 Baltimore men are convicted on gang charges related to murder of popular bartender in Canton

Three more Baltimore men have been convicted in connection to the murder of Sebastian Tucker Dvorak, a popular bartender who was robbed and fatally shot in Canton in 2017 while walking home from celebrating his 27th birthday.
Robert Lewis, 39, of Baltimore was convicted Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court of gang participation and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, among other charges. Lewis provided the murder weapon to another gang member and then helped get rid of the gun after Dvorak’s death, prosecutors said.
Keith Worthington, 34, of Baltimore was convicted Thursday of gang participation and illegal possession of a shotgun, among other charges. Harvey Turner, 30, of Baltimore was convicted of gang participation and conspiracy to distribute drugs, among other charges.
“Thanks to the incredible work of our team and law enforcement partners, Mr. Dvorak’s parents were able to see some justice served in the horrific murder of their son,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “Now three extremely dangerous gang members are off the streets and can no longer harm people in our communities.”
Dvorak worked at Ryleigh’s Oyster locations. Known as “Sebass,” he graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in 2009 before attending Salisbury University and the University of Baltimore. He had been celebrating his 27th birthday in Canton and was walking back on Boston Street when he was robbed and shot in his chest near the landmark Can Co. building.
His killing launched police and federal agents on a yearlong investigation — wiretaps, undercover drug buys — that brought down an East Baltimore street gang led by the Bloods. The gang sold drugs including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and ecstasy, and based its operations in the 500 block of N. Rose St. in McElderry Park, just east of Johns Hopkins Hospital and north of Patterson Park.
The Maryland attorney general’s office indicted 13 people on gang conspiracy charges. Eight pleaded guilty and five have now been convicted at trial.
Malik Mungo, 19, of Baltimore,who is charged with the first-degree murder of Dvorak, remains incarcerated pending trial, which is scheduled for January.
In June, a Baltimore County judge declared a mistrial in the murder case against Mungo, but a jury convicted him of gun and drug charges.
During a three-week trial, the teen from Northeast Baltimore had admitted to smoking pot and wandering Canton looking for unlocked cars to steal, then to ditching the murder weapon and later to lying to detectives. But Mungo insisted he didn’t pull the trigger.
Investigators traced the gang’s earliest known crimes to September 2016 in Baltimore County. Some gang members lived in the county and kept drugs there, prosecutors said.
Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. So the attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in Baltimore County.
Turner’s sentencing is set for Nov. 15. Worthington’s is set for Nov. 26. Sentencing for Lewis is set for Dec. 2.