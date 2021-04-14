Gaithersburg police officers are shot at after parking complaint, nearby residents ordered to shelter in place, authorities say

Police officers responding to a parking complaint in Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon were reportedly fired upon from above, with nearby residents encouraged to shelter in place, authorities said.
Authorities are searching for suspects related to the gunfire aimed at the officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.
Gaithersburg officers responded around 3 p.m. to 392 N. Summit Ave. for a “parking hazard complaint,” Montgomery County Police said.
As the officers responded to the call, “they reported being shot at from a higher elevation,” Montgomery Police said.
The address corresponds with an apartment complex, where Google satellite images show residential units featuring balconies.
Nobody was injured.
Gaithersburg police said in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. that they are encouraging residents to shelter in place considering “this is an active scene.”
Montgomery County and Gaithersburg police are searching for the people who shot at the officers.
This article will be updated.