No injuries after shots fired in Frederick County neighborhood; six area schools went on brief lockdown

No injuries have been reported after shots rang out in a Frederick County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Six schools were placed on lockdown shortly after 12:30 p.m., when law enforcement received reports of shots fired in the Farmbrook neighborhood south of downtown Frederick.
Authorities detained two people in connection with the shooting, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m.
It’s possible there is property damage stemming from the incident, said Todd Wivell, spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Crime scene investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Frederick Police Department have roped off an area at Farmbrook Drive and Charstone Court, Wivell said.
Ballenger Creek Middle School and Elementary Schools, Crestwood Middle School, Orchard Grove Elementary School and Tuscarora Elementary and High Schools were impacted by the lockdown, Wivell said.