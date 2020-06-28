xml:space="preserve">
Maryland teen found dead; homicide investigation underway

Associated Press
Jun 28, 2020 2:02 PM

FREDERICK — A Maryland sheriff's office has opened a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl's body was found with apparent injuries in a wooded area off a walking trail.

A passerby found the body in Frederick late Saturday afternoon and alerted authorities, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

Investigators were later able to identify the deceased female as a 17-year-old from Hagerstown, about a half hour away. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

No further details were immediately released.

