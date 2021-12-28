Police: Man shot, killed when he tries to intervene in fight

FREDERICK — A man was fatally shot when he tried to intervene in an altercation in a Burger King in western Maryland on Sunday night, police said.
Frederick police said officers were called to the fast food restaurant for a report of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, The Frederick News-Post reported. Officers found the victim, identified as Jaion Penamon, shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Darin Robey, 20, of Frederick got into an altercation in the restaurant with a female and when Penamon tried to intervene, he was shot, police said. Robey was arrested and charged early Monday with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and several firearms charges, police said.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Robey.