Amid pandemic and Trump’s final chaotic days, a Maryland man with COVID-19 fights his upcoming federal execution

Dustin John Higgs, in an undated photograph taken in the library of the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, and provided by his attorneys, faces federal execution for the 1997 murders of three women in Prince George's County. After 17 years in which officials had discontinued federal executions, the Trump administration resumed the practice and has put to death 10 inmates. Supporters are fighting to spare the lives of Higgs, formerly of Laurel, two other inmates scheduled to be executed in the final days before Trump leaves office. (Courtesy of Attorneys for Dustin Higgs)