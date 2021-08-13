Maryland federal court employees required to get vaccine, chief judge says

The chief judge of the U.S. District Court for Maryland is requiring employees to get vaccinated, effective immediately.
“Vaccination is the key to beating COVID-19, and beat it we must if this Court is to continue to meet its Constitutional responsibilities,” Chief Judge James K. Bredar wrote in a memo issued Friday afternoon.
The mandate allows employees a brief time-period within which to come into compliance. The policy allows employees with medical and religious exemptions to comply by participating in twice-weekly virus testing.
Those electing to be tested in lieu of vaccination will be prohibited from work-related travel, Bredar said.
“I know that some of you have concerns about the safety of the vaccines and the appropriateness of your being vaccinated given your specific circumstances,” Bredar wrote. “If you remain hesitant, I encourage you to consult with your personal medical provider to discuss the safety and risks of the vaccine for you, your family, and your co-workers.”