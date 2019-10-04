A former Baltimore County corrections employee is now facing federal charges after police said a neighbor found him having sex with a 13-year-old in May.
In a federal indictment filed Thursday, Thomas Michael Mannion Jr., 45, of Parkville, is facing six charges with child pornography production, distribution and possession.
Mannion was facing several rape charges from Baltimore County but Scott Shellenberger, Baltimore County State’s Attorney, said while his office was reviewing the case they realized there might be federal jurisdiction, “as of results of some things found on his computer.”
Shellenberger said the federal case will take priority and be prosecuted first. There are currently no plans to drop the state’s charges against Mannion.
The federal indictment said Mannion had numerous photos and videos of juvenile on his computer. It also alleges he used Grindr, an online dating app, to distribute the explicit images with an underage boy.
No attorney is listed in federal court records as representing Mannion. Erik Atus, who is listed as Mannion’s attorney in the state case, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baltimore County Police said that in May a neighbor saw a juvenile enter the residence where Mannion rents a room before.
The neighbor called the homeowner, police wrote, and gave him permission to search the basement for the intruder.
“Instead, the neighbor found Mannion naked in bed with the juvenile,” police wrote.
The man called police and Mannion, who initially denied the accusation, was arrested, police wrote.
Investigators believe it was the second time Mannion had sex with the 13-year-old, police wrote. Charges against Mannion in court records indicate that alleged offense took place months before his May arrest.
Baltimore County spokesman Sean Naron said Mannion was fired from Baltimore County corrections after he was charged. He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Department of Corrections.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.