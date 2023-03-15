FBI raids Roy McGrath’s home Wednesday as search continues

FBI agents raided Roy McGrath’s Naples, Florida, home Wednesday morning, the latest in the dayslong search for former Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief-of-staff.

McGrath’s defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, told The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday that the agents were executing a search warrant at McGrath’s home.

“Obviously they are looking for any clues that would suggest Roy’s whereabouts,” Murtha said.

In a video shared with The Sun, FBI agents wearing tactical vests and carrying battering rams and long guns can be seen entering McGrath’s home around 8 a.m. The footage also was posted on Instagram by Robert Desiano, who lives in the neighborhood and has a local news blog. It shows McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, standing at the foot of her driveway as the agents enter the home.

The FBI did not immediately respond to questions about the law enforcement activity at McGrath’s house.

Wednesday morning’s was the latest of several law enforcement visits to the home in recent days.

McGrath, 53, failed to show up in Baltimore on Monday for the start of his federal corruption trial, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest. McGrath has been living in Florida since resigning from Hogan’s staff and was supposed to get on a flight to Maryland on Sunday night, Murtha said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other federal agencies have searched for McGrath since midday Monday, and the Marshals labeled him a “fugitive” from justice.

Murtha said he last heard from his client Sunday evening.

“I have been in contact with Laura and she shared her concern for Roy’s safety,” Murtha wrote in a text message Tuesday. “She has requested that the media respect her need for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Prosecutors say McGrath stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state during his tenure at the helm of the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service. Federal prosecutors say he claimed to be working while vacationing, used the organization’s funds to pay for personal expenses like tuition and doctored up a $233,000 severance package.

He also is charged with illegally recording a 2020 phone call with other top advisers to Hogan, a Republican whose second term ended in January. McGrath is scheduled for a trial in July on parallel state charges in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

This story will update.