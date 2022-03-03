FBI arrests Baltimore man on charges he stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6

FBI agents arrested Narayana Rheiner of Baltimore on Wednesday on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the agency announced Thursday.

Rheiner, 40, can be seen on video from the day walking into the Capitol, pushing Capitol Police officers and attempting to take a riot shield from one of them, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

A Metropolitan police officer told FBI agents he remembered Rheiner from the insurrection, identifying him in pictures as “someone who was trying to hurt officers,” according to court documents.

Officers’ body-worn cameras show a man who appears to be Rheiner yelling at them to “stand down and go home,” once he was inside the Capitol.

Federal agents were able to identify Rheiner after a tipster wrote to them saying they “stumbled upon a YouTube video” with an individual identifying as Ryan from Baltimore who looked like a suspect the FBI was searching for.

Agents charged Rheiner with impeding law enforcement, protesting inside the Capitol and entering into a restricted building without authorization.

Rheiner is one of at least eight Marylanders charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riots, according to Department of Justice data.

Also on Wednesday, a House panel investigating the insurrection reported publicly it had evidence suggesting former President Donald Trump had committed crimes in his own efforts to overturn the election results.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the president and members of his campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a court filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.