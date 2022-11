A 25-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in West Baltimore on Monday night.

Baltimore Police said officers arrived around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street near Gwenns Falls Park and found the man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.