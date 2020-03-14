Man fatally shot near McElderry Park in East Baltimore Friday night

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot near McElderry Park in East Baltimore on Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers were called to the 700 block of N. Rose St., which sits between East Madison Street and East Monument Street, at 9:40 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and they do not know of any suspects or motives at this time, police said. Police did not immediately identify the victim Saturday afternoon.
There have already been more than 50 homicides in the city in 2020.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.