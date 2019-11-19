A 40-year-old man died Monday after crashing a truck into the back of a stopped Maryland Transit Administration bus while a passenger was getting off, according to Baltimore police.
Officers responded to the fatal accident involving the bus Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. at 6:30 p.m.
Sven James Kirtz, the driver of a white 2005 Ford F-250 truck, rear ended the MTA bus and then struck a light pole as a passenger was getting off, according to police.
Kirtz, 40, was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died of his injuries. The bus driver and two passengers were also taken to area hospitals with “varying injuries,” although none appeared to be life threatening, police said.
Investigators did not identify who was at fault for the crash.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.